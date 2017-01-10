More Weird Warmth and Winds!

Wild WARM Winds...followed by a WET end of the week and weekend!

Howling SW winds will diminish today, but with temps starting near 60 and some PM sun, it will be easy to get near a record high of 79 today!

Tomorrow looks just as warm as low clouds break for sun and strong winds again...20-30 mph. Record high of 83 should be safe, but highs of 80 are likely.

Some extra clouds Thursday will keep us in the upper 70s with a few PM showers mainly east as a front settles down.

That front will play havoc with the area Friday and Saturday. You will note the * on the forecast. That means temps will range from near 40 NW counties to the 70s SE with the Metroplex in between. Friday starts warm but may fall...and saturday looks like we are on the cool side of the front but any wobble will EASILY change the forecast. That will be fine tuned later this week.

It also looks as if showers or some rain will develop.

The front heads back north Sunday...so warm, humid air returns with some stronger showers and storms during the afternoon or evening hours. There could be some very heavy rain as well before it slowly exits Monday.

This forecast WILL likely change as we draw closer, so stay tuned