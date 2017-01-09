Another CRAZY week ahead!

Pick a season...and you'll find it this week!

Today starts cold and breezy as the last of the Arctic air tries to hang on. Low clouds spread in and may last all day from Dallas east keeping temps in the 50s. From FTW west, some sun will develop to push highs near or just above 60. Winds will increase as well this afternoon.

It stays WINDY tonight and Tuesday. low clouds return with very mild temps holding in the 50s! Clouds will break tomorrow as well, as highs get well into the 70s.

Wednesday will see SW winds and a run toward 80 degrees, along with more humidity.

Thursday will also be very warm in the 70s, with slightly more cloud cover and a low chance for PM showers east.

An ARCTIC FRONT settles in Thursday night-Friday with colder air and a chance for rain. Highs will range from the upper 30s NW to 50s Metro to near 70 SE.

As the front stalls out this weekend, moisture will overrun the colder air HOWEVER the odds now favor just chilly RAIN area wide versus anything icy. That looks to stay well NW into West Texas and north into Oklahoma. It won't be wonderfully warm, but should stay away from winter...although we'll still be fine tuning this as the week goes on because some HEAVY RAIN is possible.