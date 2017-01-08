Don't put away your parka... or your flip flops! Weather Don't put away your parka... or your flip flops! We're going to be TECHNICALLY warmer today than we were yesterday (by about 5-10­°) but you're not going to feel the difference. Winds picking up 10-20 mph will decrease the wind chill back into the 30s this afternoon but at least we will be dry with plenty of sunshine. Still too cold for you? Monday's got you covered. We're back into the upper 50s and low 60s by the afternoon. How about 70s by Tuesday that last through the end of the week before our next big weather maker comes into Texas by

