Weather

Still cold, but at least we're dry for the weekend

After the coldest start that we've seen so far this season, temps will only rise into the mid 30s this afternoon. At least there will be plenty of sunshine with winds only 5-10 mph out of the north.



Not as cold tonight, as we only drop into the 20s.



Tomorrow brings temps in the mid 40s and breezy conditions, dropping the wind chill into the 30s, but remaining dry.



Temps warm back into the 60s and 70s this week before the next chance of rain arrives by next weekend.