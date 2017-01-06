Arctic blast arrives, some flurries possible Friday afternoon Weather Arctic blast arrives, some flurries possible Friday afternoon Will you survive the BRUTAL, BITING, BITTER BLAST?

If you do? It's back to warmth next week

Temps will stay in the 20s all day and with the wind, the chills will stay in the TEENS all day! As for the snow chances, first band as expected went through Oklahoma. The next chance is with the main "lift" in the atmosphere which arrives midday-afternoon. That should generate some light snow or heavier batches of flurries north and northwest of DFW, with wind blown flurries possible in the Metroplex. A good coating is possible in the far northern areas.

As skies clear this evening, we'll drop slowly into the TEENS by morning. Still some north wind, so chills in SINGLE digits by morning.

Skies will be sunny Saturday, but temps will struggle to get above freezing until early afternoon. Once the sun sets, it's back down again under light winds into the upper teens and lower 20s.

Sunday we'll see a few clouds and a south breeze by afternoon. Highs get back into the 40s (still well below normal).

Monday and Tuesday see strong SOUTH winds. Back to 60 Monday and 70 Tuesday with some clouds. Just a weak cold front Wednesday (60s) then back into the 70s by Thursday ahead of the next front!