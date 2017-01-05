Winter WHIPS Back In!

While Flakes MAY Fly...it's a guarantee that WINDS will WHIP and the CHILL will be CRUSHING!

While temps are in the 30s this AM and may get near 40 (warmer SE), as the ARCTIC FRONT comes through, north winds will increase and temps will fall slowly back into the 30s PM with wind chills in the 20s. Areas SE may briefly see a patch of drizzle (because of the warmer temps).

The colder air pours in tonight as we drop into the 20s with wind chills in the teens !

As for the snow...and area of snow will streak across southern Oklahoma. Our FAR northern Red River counties (generally north of HWY 82) may see a small accumulation by morning. The rest of us may not see much in the morning other than flurries although a second disturbance in the afternoon may kick up some light snow well west of FTW and keep some flakes flying on and off here.

The BIGGER story will be the WIND and the CHILL. Temps may not even get out of the 20s from DFW north and west and wind chills in the TEENS!

Skies clear at night, and we'll see lows near 20 Saturday AM...even teens north and west.

The weekend is dry. Sunny skies Saturday will get us back into the mid and upper 30s before falling back into the 20s Sunday AM. We'll then rebound into the 40s as south winds develop.

Next week is totally opposite. Milder but WINDY Monday as we go back into the 50s. Tuesday is WINDY and mild with highs near 70 (more clouds). A cold front will knock us back closer to normal (50s) by Wednesday.