Finally...A WINTER Forecast! Weather Finally...A WINTER Forecast! The "JAWS" Of January are here!

The "JAWS" Of January are here!

Cold north breezes will let up today, but mostly cloudy skies will keep temps from getting much higher than the mid 40s. A disturbance this AM may produce a few sprinkles well SW of FTW, but otherwise...clouds will this this afternoon as winds diminish.

A second front, and a stronger one (ARCTIC) moves through Thursday mid-morning. We'll make it into the 40s before strong north winds, clouds...and falling temps take over. We'll keep falling into the 20s Thursday night.

A disturbance in the cold air will streak across the Red River Thursday night into Friday AM with some light snow possible. It may create a coating...or even a light accumulation far northern areas.

The rest of us will see just flurries Friday...with gusty cold winds and dry air in place at lower levels. Highs may not get above freezing that day! Areas to the SE may also see a few sleet pellets if any moisture is available.

By Friday night, skies clear...it's COLD! Some areas may fall into the upper teens before rebounding to near 40 Saturday.

After one last very cold night in the 20s, we'll rebound into the 40s Sunday as south winds develop. Next week will start WINDY...but milder with 50s Monday and highs not far from 70 by Tuesday!