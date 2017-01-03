Winter Returns This week!

Ready for WINTER to return?!

Today will start quite mild as a cold front heads through this morning. High clouds and a little sun will eventually turn overcast and gusty NW winds will kick up. Temps will stay in the 50s (or even 60s south) before slowly falling PM.

Tonight is brisk and colder...lows near freezing and wind chills in the 20s by morning.

Wednesday will be a chilly day as the winds subside PM. There will be a fair amount of clouds...possible a sprinkle but highs will stay in the 40s.

We'll watch a SECOND SURGE of ARCTIC AIR head in Thursday. We'll start the morning in the 30s...getting barely into the 40s before gusty north winds kick in and temps fall back later in the day.

the ARCTIC AIR will be in control Friday with temps in the 20s to start. We'll also have some moisture moving in aloft...and there may be enough at the surface to squeeze out some very light snow or flurries...with a few sleet pellets south. Temps will struggle to get above freezing much of the day.

The weekend is just cold. but dry. Below normal 40s, although stronger south winds by Sunday PM signal a warm-up for next week.