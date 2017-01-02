From storms to sunshine for your Monday forecast Weather From storms to sunshine for your Monday forecast This morning's storms have come and gone, allowing for only clouds and sun left behind. Temps will warm up into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon with light winds. Tonight, back down into the 40s with partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow brings yet another cold front, but this time we'll see a big change in temps instead of moisture. We'll only top out in the upper 50s with windy conditions. Even colder Wednesday as the cold air reinforces, and continues Thursday with highs only in the upper

