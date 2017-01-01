Happy New Year!!

2017? Ready or not, it starts a bit crazy!

Some light rain early this morning comes with patchy dense fog (from the MPLEX east ) as a front has moved in. This will stall out, and eventually mild SE winds will develop later today with highs generally in the 60s. Clouds may hold tight for areas DFW ast, but some sun is possible west.

A strong disturbance moves in along the front overnight from the west with a line of STORMS. They will arrive overnight and exit early Monday AM (3am-10am range). Some may be severe with high winds and hail.

Once they exit, we should have another very mild day with some sun, west winds and dry air to push us into the 70s.

An Arctic cold front arrives Tuesday,although we start mild. Depending on when it moves in, we'll either see highs in the 50s or 60s before falling PM with gusty winds.

Temps will stay chilly Wednesday as a weak disturbance moves in with some patchy light rain or even some sleet pellets. A second surge of colder air moves in later Thursday. It's still questionable how much moisture is available in the cold air late week, but a light wintry mix is still possible as we finish the week. This does NOT appear to be a significant weather system, but it still bears watching.