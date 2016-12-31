Your New Year's Eve day forecast Weather Your New Year's Eve day forecast Clouds and windy conditions will get us started in the morning hours, giving way to sunshine and temps warming up to the upper 60s and low 70s by the afternoon. We'll drop into the upper 40s and low 50s for your celebration time NYE, but stay dry. Tomorrow we'll start things off with a stray shower or two, but we'll only top out in the low to mid 60s with increasing clouds. Things get interesting late Sunday night into Monday morning with another cold front arriving that will bring 70% covera

