Seasonable Friday followed by a warmer-than-average holiday weekend Weather Seasonable Friday followed by a warmer-than-average holiday weekend Temps this afternoon will warm up to just above normal... near 60°. Winds will increase throughout the day and end up out of the south 15 -25 mph as we go into the evening hours. Clouds will also be on the increase into tonight. Not warm enough for you? Temps Saturday will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s with an AM shower or two. No worries about PM plans for New Year's Eve, as any rain will have moved out. New Year's Day brings the chance of sprinkles/showers with highs in the 60s, but go

