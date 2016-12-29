Quiet End To The week...But....

2016 will go out quietly, but 2017? Buckle up....

A cold front has blown through, so temps will be noticeably cooler today with gusty north winds. Highs generally upper 50s with filtered sunshine.

After a somewhat cold night in the 30s, we'll rebound back near normal (mid to upper 50s) with sun giving way to thickening clouds.

The system we anticipated for Fri. night-Sat AM is a bit weaker now, so we'll reduce rain coverage to 20% mainly DFW east Saturday AM...but as gusty s/SW winds develop, we'll also increase highs that day to near 70. Clouds in the morning should break a bit PM.

New Years Eve still looks quiet...mostly cloudy, dry in the 50s as a weak front settles in. As it stalls Sunday, skies will remain mostly cloudy to cloudy, with highs near or just above 60.

A stronger, and fairly fast moving disturbance will cruise through Sunday night with some better rain chances and even a few rumbles thrown in.

That exits quickly Monday...and with a mild start and expected partly sunny skies, we'll again find mild air and temps in the 70s. Now for the fun....

An ARCTIC FRONT heads in Tuesday. Timing is still questionable, so we'll start the day mild and finish cooler.

Gusty north winds move in by Wednesday along with cloudy skies, so we may struggle all day with temps in the 30s. That's day 7 of our forecast. Normally, we stop there because of the lack of accuracy of anything past that...but the signals are there (based on many years of forecasting here in DFW) for a potentially significant event later next week. There is no way to predict area or timing since 8 day forecasts and beyond exhibit little spatial accuracy, but with temps near or below freezing and a layer of warmer air above the Arctic air, it certainly bears watching.