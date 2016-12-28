More Marching Weather! Up, Down, Up, Down...

Looks like Mother nature may be pitching for the Rangers soon...as she throws us curve balls, fast changeups, and next week...a hit by pitch upside the head! Read on....

Today we've UPPED the forecast as a cloudy, warm start (sprinkles east) may be followed by SW winds and some clearing. That may push us back toward 80 degrees (record is 81)!!

A gusty cold front tonight gives us a reality check Thursday. Just some high clouds and temps back to "normal" in the mid 50s.

Those clouds increase Friday, so a chilly start in the 30s will struggle to get back into the mid 50s again.

We may see some patchy light rain Fri. night-Sat AM as warmer air heads back. Clouds will then break again Saturday PM, so temps will be well into the 60s...even near 70 south and west.

New Years Eve will see another cold front, but still mild 50s...which may stay in the 50s Sunday as we wait for the next quick moving system Sunday night. Just 30% showers before that exits by Monday AM.

Monday looks quite mild again as we cross above 70s...BUT here comes the "HIT BY PITCH" ....

An ARCTIC FRONT will barrel in either Tuesday PM or Wednesday. While timing is still a bit "iffy" it is a given that temps will tumble by later next week. Lows well below freezing and highs struggling to get back above it. While there is no precip with the initial front, this type of setup is favorable for what Texans dread...which would be FROZEN PRECIP. We'll have to watch this one closely....