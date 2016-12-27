Time to Ride the Weather Coaster again!

Ups, and Downs, and Ups...and Downs...and...you get the idea!

If yesterday was UP, today must be down but just a bit. It's cooler but not cool as north winds have kicked in. Other than some mid and high clouds to blot out the sun, should be pleasant in the 60s. A few showers far SE will dry up this morning as well.

Tonight, clouds return as winds swing around to the south. There may be a few isolated showers by morning (r a pocket of drizzle) as moisture returns from the Gulf.

By Wed. afternoon, the clouds will break for temps again well into the 70s!

Don't get used to it. A fairly stout cold front blows in with gusty north winds by Thursday AM. The clouds will clear, but temps will stay in the mid 50s (normal!).

After a chilly start Friday...clouds roll back in to keep us in the 50s with some light rain possible from Friday evening through Sat. AM. Once again south winds will kick us into the 60s to end 2016.