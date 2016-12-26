No Cold Air...Yet....

Mild-ish last week of 2016!

After a record 80 on Christmas, we'll cool off but just a bit today!

A cold front is moving through this AM, although most temps are still in the 60s ahead of it. There are some scattered showers that will linger this AM, then dry up as sun peeks out PM HOWEVER if you live east or south of Dallas...you will likely stay cloudy, very warm (70s) and still have showers through the afternoon hours. Areas from DFW N & W will see temps hold in the 60s to near 70 as the air dries out.

The front will slowly clear the area tonight before stalling. That means most of us will cool off into the 40s BUT areas S/E will keep clouds and low shower chances tonight-Tue. Tuesday will find temps again in the low to mid 60s.

By Wednesday, south winds return, as will highs in the 70s. Clouds in the morning (20% showers) will break by afternoon.

A cold front will move through by Thursday with gusty north winds and temps back to normal in the mid 50s....and we keep that cool air into Friday.

We'll also see clouds roll in with showers by Friday eve-night that will become fairly widespread Saturday AM. Those SHOULD exit by New Years Eve before returning by Sunday afternoon-night.