Warm, windy, and a little wet for your Christmas forecast!

Misty, sprinkles, and WARM to start your Christmas morning. We'll start in the upper 60s and end up in the mid 70s this afternoon with more clouds than sun. Not only will temps be 20 degrees above average (and only three degrees shy of the record of 78°) but winds will howl all day 15-30 mph out of the south. There is a cold front headed our way tonight that will increase chances of thunderstorms to 40%. We're not ruling out one or two strong storms, but it should mostly just be heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder. IF a storm becomes severe, the likely threat will be gusty winds, but once again, this will likely not be a severe event.



Tonight, winds will die down after sunset, but lows will only dip into the upper 50s and low 60s.



Boxing Day brings 60s and leftover morning rain that will clear west and central by sunrise, but areas east will see showers linger into the afternoon.



For the rest of the week, on and off showers continue with highs in the 50s and 60s.