Dense Fog Advisory and sprinkles to start your Christmas Eve Day Weather Dense Fog Advisory and sprinkles to start your Christmas Eve Day Dense Fog Advisory through 1 p.m. this afternoon as visibilities continue to decline. Good news is we SHOULD see improvement by the afternoon for most areas. Misting is pretty common across the area this morning, but the chance for actual rain today is 20-30% with better chances east. Highs will be in the 60s. Tonight, still a lingering sprinkle or two overnight tonight but temps will linger in the upper 50s and low 60s, then shoot up to the upper 60s and low 70s for Christmas Day. There is a

Tonight, still a lingering sprinkle or two overnight tonight but temps will linger in the upper 50s and low 60s, then shoot up to the upper 60s and low 70s for Christmas Day. There is a 40% chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon (one or two may have gusty winds) but there will be more clouds than sunshine.



The week after Christmas looks to bring on-and-off chances for rain with highs in the 50s and 60s.