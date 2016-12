It seems that everywhere in the world is seeing snow this year except here in Florida.

Photographer Karim Bouchetata captures images of a historic snowfall in Algeria. It is a Saharan Desert town known as the "Gateway to the Desert."

The last time snow fell in this location was almost four decades ago in 1979.

This area receives less than an inch of rain each year, and daytime temperatures can reach 138 degrees-- making the snow-covered images of the desert a very special, rare sight.