Cool until the weekend... then it's unseasonably warm for your Holiday!

Not as warm today after a cold front passed through the area last evening. Highs today will be in the mid 50s with winds out of the north 5-15 mph. Tonight, back down into the low 40s with increasing clouds.



Tomorrow brings sprinkles possible in the morning, but an evening front will bump up rain chances in the evening hours after sunset. Rain should clear out by Saturday morning. Highs will once again be in the mid 50s.



Saturday looks warmer with highs in the mid 60s with more sun in the afternoon. Sunday is EVEN WARMER with highs near the low 70s BUT there's a chance for storms by the afternoon. One or two could be strong, possibly severe, so it bears watching.



We have 50s and 60s by next week.