And now for something completely different! Weather And now for something completely different! Ready for WINTER? No? Either is Mother Nature :

It officially begins today as we will head well into the 60s...some places south getting close to 70 as high clouds thin out and allow enough sun to break through.

A COLD FRONT heads in this eve with gusty north winds and much cooler air tomorrow. Skies will also be mostly cloudy so the combination will keep us in the low 50s...below the "average".

Clouds will thicken up Friday and a weakening Pacific storm will produce some showers...now 30% into Saturday AM. Cool temps in the 50s initially on Friday, will jump into the 60s Saturday as south winds increase.

Christmas still looks very warm...humid too. Starting near 60 with a few AM showers (isolated thunder). We may see a little sun PM hours to push us into the low 70s before a chance for later day-eve showers and t-storms, some of which could be strong (isolated severe...for wind).

That will be followed by slightly cooler air to start next week, but nothing we'd consider "wintry".