You can buy an inflatable speedboat for about $300 You can buy an inflatable speedboat for about $300
Posted Jul 15 2019 12:45PM CDT
Updated Jul 15 2019 12:47PM CDT d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418240863");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418240863-0">4 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418240863-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/V_INFLATABLE%20SPEEDBOAT%2012P_00.00.00.14_1563212656646.png_7523506_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418240863-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/V_INFLATABLE%20SPEEDBOAT%2012P_00.00.00.14_1563212656646.png_7523506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418240863-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V_INFLATABLE SPEEDBOAT 12P_00.00.00.14_1563212656646.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/V_INFLATABLE%20SPEEDBOAT%2012P_00.00.15.00_1563212656690.png_7523507_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418240863-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V_INFLATABLE SPEEDBOAT 12P_00.00.15.00_1563212656690.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/V_INFLATABLE%20SPEEDBOAT%2012P_00.00.20.05_1563212660745.png_7523509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418240863-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V_INFLATABLE SPEEDBOAT 12P_00.00.20.05_1563212660745.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/V_INFLATABLE%20SPEEDBOAT%2012P_00.00.26.01_1563212660409.png_7523508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418240863-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V_INFLATABLE SPEEDBOAT 12P_00.00.26.01_1563212660409.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-418240863-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KDFW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/V_INFLATABLE%20SPEEDBOAT%2012P_00.00.00.14_1563212656646.png_7523506_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V_INFLATABLE SPEEDBOAT 12P_00.00.00.14_1563212656646.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/V_INFLATABLE%20SPEEDBOAT%2012P_00.00.15.00_1563212656690.png_7523507_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V_INFLATABLE SPEEDBOAT 12P_00.00.15.00_1563212656690.png.jpg"/> Can't afford a real speedboat? 