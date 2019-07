Can’t afford a real speedboat? Try this inflatable version.

The same company that makes giant inflatable swans and flamingo floats is now selling a life-sized inflatable speedboat for about $300.

The 20-foot raft seats up to six people, has a rear swim platform with handles and includes a built-in cooler with cup holders.

It doesn’t actually speed through the water but from afar it might look like it can.

It can certainly help you and your friends party on the lake this summer for a lot less money.