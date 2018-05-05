What time is it?? Schools removing old-fashioned clocks because kids can't tell time

Posted: May 05 2018 03:41PM CDT

Updated: May 07 2018 01:36PM CDT

LONDON (Fox 32 News) - Some British schools are removing old-school clocks because students cannot read them.

Yes, we're talking about clocks with a "face" and "hands." 

“The current generation aren’t as good at reading the traditional clock face as older generations,” Malcolm Trobe, deputy general secretary at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), told The Telegraph. “They are used to seeing a digital representation of time on their phone, on their computer."

He said that having to figure out what time it is using an analog clock might be too stressful during exam time.
 

