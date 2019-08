Police have released video of a confrontation between a 65-year-old Oklahoma woman and a police officer.

Debra Hamil was pulled over last month for a broken tail light in the small city of Cashion, Okla., which is northwest of Oklahoma City. Now she's facing charges of resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

Cahsion police said Hamil refused to sign the $80 ticket, argued with the officer and drove away.

After a short chase, she stopped in a parking lot and the officer approached her with his gun drawn. He ordered her to get out of the vehicle.

The video shows her arguing with the officer.

"You're under arrest," he said.

"No I'm not!" Hamil replied.

"I'm placing you under arrest. Step out," the officer commanded.

"You're full of sh--," the woman cursed.

The officer put his gun away and took out a stun gun after pulling Hamil out of her truck.

"Put your hands behind your back now," he said.

"No! I said leave me alone and I mean it," she said.

Hamil appeared to kick the officer. He then shot her with his stun gun several times before handcuffing her and taking her into custody.

Hamil will now face the $80 fine for the traffic as well as the more serious charges.