Teen gets accepted to 113 colleges, offered $4.5M in scholarships

- Picking what college you want to go to is tough, but it's a lot tougher for North Carolina Jasmine Harrison.

Harris, in part thanks to her 4.0 GPA, got into 113 colleges and universities.

She plans on being a NICU nurse and received offers for full rides to three historically black colleges and universities too.

In addition to that insane number of acceptances, the 17-year-old also earned more than $4.5 million in merit-based scholarships.

"When I got the first couple in the mail I was like, 'OK, this is really happening," Harrison said. "I didn't really think I'd be able to do that by myself."

After a long deliberation, Jasmine decided to go to Bennett College on a full scholarship. She plans to major in biology.