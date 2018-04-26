Struggling dog pulled to safety from Florida lake

- Two men are trying to find the owner of a dog they rescued from Lake Monroe in Sanford.

Chris Bates and Ryan Swaney say they were near the water's edge on Wednesday morning, when one of them spotted the small dog wrapped up in branches. They were able to pull the puppy out of the water and have been taking care of it ever since.

After taking the dog to the vet, they learned it is a female and only about one year old. The dog is not chipped. They are calling her "JD" for Jane Doe. The men say if they don't find the owner, Swaney is prepared to adopt the puppy.

It's still a mystery how the dog ended up in the water and how long she was in there.