Twins born on 'Star Wars' Day named Luke and Leia

Kendall and Ross Robbins named their twins Rowan Luke and Kai Leia because they were born May 4, a.k.a. Star Wars Day.

A Utah couple welcomed twins—a boy and a girl—on May 4, which all good sci-fi nerds know is Star Wars Day (May the 4th, May the Force—you get the idea.)

The mom and dad decided to pay homage to the pair of twins from the legendary movie franchise—Luke Skywalker and Princess (later General) Leia.

"When we found out that we were having a boy and a girl, we knew that, being born May the 4th, they had to be Luke and Leia," mom Kendall Robbins said. "At least for their middle names."

"If they're born on May the 4th, that's happening,'" dad Ross Robbins said of their decision process.

So they named their babies Rowan Luke and Kai Leia.

Kendall and Ross also decorated the twins' nursery in a Star Wars theme.