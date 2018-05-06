Soldier delayed in airport watches daughter's birth on FaceTime

A soldier delayed in an airport watches the birth of his daughter on FaceTime. Photo courtesy of Tracy Dover.

- A soldier delayed at an airport was able to still be there for his daughter's birth Saturday via Facetime.

Brooks Lindsey of Brandon, Miss. was watching as his wife, Haley Lindsey, gave birth to their daughter Millie.

Fellow traveler Tracy Dover posted about the beautiful moment she witnessed. She wrote, "He had to watch the birth of his daughter on FaceTime. He was crying and our hearts were breaking. We all gave him space. When we heard the baby cry, we all rejoiced for him."

Dover added she wanted to share because, "I never want us to forget about our soldiers who serve us every day and the sacrifices they make."

Lindsey was able to get to the hospital to meet his precious new bundle of joy. The proud father posted a photo of himself with Millie in his arms on his Facebook page.

Brooks Lindsey is part of the 2d Battalion, 114th Field Artillery Regiment .