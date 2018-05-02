Silver Spring ice cream shop selling cannabis-infused coffee

- A Silver Spring ice cream shop is offering a new item on its menu for those who want a cup o’ Joe – cannabis-infused coffee.

Moorenko’s Ice Cream is selling Flower Power Coffee, which is coffee infused with cannabidiol, also known as CBD, a compound derived from cannabis.

Don’t worry, you will not fail a drug test from drinking this coffee. It is non-intoxicating and you will not get a high out of it because it doesn't include THC, the chemical that causes the psychoactive effect of marijuana.

“As far as I know, we are the only people selling Flower Power in the D.C. area at this point,” said owner Susan Soorenko. “I didn’t know that there was a hunger for this side of what can be derived from those plants and I think it’s thrilling.”

A cup of Flower Power Coffee will cost you $5.95 and packets to brew at home will run you $15.