Pony receives police escort home in Florida town

Courtesy: Clewiston Police Department Courtesy: Clewiston Police Department

- A miniature horse received its own police escort back home, after escaping and trotting down U.S. Highway 27.

Police in Clewiston, Florida said they received a call about the horse running down the highway, and were surprised to see it galloping alongside other vehicles.

The Clewiston Police Department shared video of the pony on the agency’s Facebook page, writing, “After a short foot pursuit and officers realizing they need to step their cardio game up, we successfully took the pony into custody…Pony was processed for Fleeing to Elude an officer.”

They said handcuffs didn’t work, so they used a lasso instead. It walked alongside a police cruiser as it was slowly and safely escorted back to his pasture. They used carrots, some donated by the community, to motivate the pony.

By the end of the video, other horses seemed excited to see their friend again, and galloped over to the fence to greet him.