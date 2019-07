An online petition to change the date of Halloween has gotten thousands of signatures.

The organization behind the Change.org petition want the Oct. 31 holiday permanently moved to the last Saturday in October. They’re close to reaching their goal of 75,000 signatures.

The Halloween and Costume Association argues “it’s time for a safer, longer and stress-free celebration.” It claims there are more than 3,800 Halloween-related injuries each year.

The petition doesn’t clarify how a date switch would reduce injuries but states it would allow for a full day of celebration rather than during “rushed evening weekday hours.”