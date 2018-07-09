Man slammed by internet for eating Kit Kat 'wrong' proposes to girlfriend with Kit Kat-shaped box

The Hershey's company made a 3D replica of the iconic chocolate bar for Evan to propose with. (Kit Kat)

Backlash from Twitter did not seem to break up these two lovebirds. (Penjari Photography)

(FOX NEWS) -- A Washington, D.C., man has teamed up with Kit Kat to propose to his girlfriend after a tweet of him eating the chocolate candy went viral.

Last month, Evan Wilt was widely ridiculed on social media for how he eats Kit Kats after his girlfriend, Haley Byrd, shared a picture on Twitter.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a Kit Kat before,” my boyfriend remarks before doing THIS pic.twitter.com/UQbuD3Etpg — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) June 1, 2018

The Twitterverse demanded Byrd break up with Wilt for his bizarre Kit Kat-eating method.

Break up with him at once https://t.co/522TLFnZxl — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 1, 2018

Break off: What one does to a @KITKAT.



Also break off: What one might do to a relationship with someone who does this 👇 https://t.co/CB2ws6lBUd — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) June 1, 2018

However, the chocolate controversy appears to have made the couple stronger. On the Fourth of July, Wilt proposed to Byrd at the National Arboretum in Washington D.C. – with special help from Kit Kat.

“Haley is truly one of a kind and I knew I wanted to do something special for the proposal. When Kit Kat reached out, I saw this as an opportunity to create an unforgettable moment. We’re both very happy how everything turned out, but we’re even more excited to tie the knot in the near future,” Wilt said.

Wilt worked alongside Kit Kat to create the custom ring box, which was 3D printed to resemble the iconic chocolate bar and featured a magnetic break that would reveal a diamond ring inside.

“It’s a little surreal to think about all of the kind of people who were working on our engagement behind the scenes,” Byrd said after the proposal.

“I had no idea the proposal was coming that day. My mom tricked me into thinking we were going to take family photos at the Jefferson memorial, and when we showed up Evan was there with his whole family. When I saw the Kit Kat box, I just started laughing. It was such a neat experience, and I am beyond grateful that Evan put so much thought into it,” Byrd said.

He still doesn’t know how to eat a Kit Kat pic.twitter.com/hEOzmWqAMY — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) July 4, 2018

The newly engaged couple returned to Wilt's house for a surprise engagement party, which was stocked with a Kit Kat cake provided by Hershey’s.

For the record — Kit Kat cake is amazing. Thanks for making our engagement so special, @KitKat_US! pic.twitter.com/VdFUJUAdJe — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) July 4, 2018

The internet seems to have forgiven Byrd for sticking with a shameful Kit Kat eater – the news of their engagement was trending last week, earning more than 15,000 favorites in one day.