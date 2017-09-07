Man calls 911 after Tinder date gets stuck in window trying to grab feces

- A British man launched a GoFundMe campaign this week asking viewers to help buy him a new window after his Tinder date got stuck in his old window while trying to retrieve her feces she discarded and had to be rescued by emergency officials.

An eventful evening for Temple fire crews. https://t.co/FNbCNuVu5z pic.twitter.com/gZS8Cpmn9q — Avon Fire & Rescue (@AvonFireRescue) September 5, 2017

Liam Smyth, a student at the University of Bristol, wrote on the page that he had recently went on a first date with a fellow college student. He and his date had a lovely evening and went back to his residence for a “bottle of wine and a Scientology documentary.”

Smyth said his date went to the bathroom at one point but came out “with a panicked look in her eye.”

“I went for a poo in your toilet,” Smyth’s date told him. “And it would not flush. I don’t know why I did this, but I panicked. I reached into the toilet bowl, wrapped it in tissue paper, and threw it out of the window.”

The girl wound up getting stuck while attempting to retrieve the poop and the local fire department that rescued her has since posted on Twitter and their website confirming the bizarre incident took place.

In the last 24 hours we've been asked a lot of times if THAT story is true or an urban myth - here's the answer! https://t.co/xjhy0ljf2E pic.twitter.com/maqkY288sh — Avon Fire & Rescue (@AvonFireRescue) September 6, 2017

Read more at FOXNEWS.COM

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.