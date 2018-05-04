Lacrosse team in St. Mary's County sings national anthem after speakers fail

- When the national anthem couldn't be played at a school in St. Mary’s County due to technical difficulties, a boy’s lacrosse team showed their patriotism by singing it loud and proud.

The Chopitcon High School Braves boy’s lacrosse team was preparing to play its final home game during senior night when technical difficulties prevented the national anthem from being played.

“We had 14 seniors and it was quite emotional for them all to be playing their last home game,” Tera Gregory explained to FOX 5.

Instead of playing the game without hearing the national anthem first, the boys stepped up and sang it themselves.

The Braves received some backup vocal help from the crowd as many joined in to help sing the national anthem.

