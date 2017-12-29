Graduating trooper proposes to long-time girlfriend

- It was an extra special day for one Georgia State Patrol trooper on Friday.

After 32 weeks of training, 40 new troopers graduated from the 101 Trooper School at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth, Georgia.

That alone is special, but what made it an extra special day was Trooper Jarrad Gatley. His family was behind him as he got down on one knee and proposed to his long-time girlfriend.

She said yes!

Trooper Gatley also led the graduating class as the pennant bearer.

He will be stationed at Post 48 in Atlanta working traffic enforcement.

No word on a wedding date yet.