Fed-up feline swims through Hurricane Harvey floodwaters

- This fed-up feline is definitely done with Hurricane Harvey. The cat was photographed swimming through dirty floodwaters in Houston, Texas, by Getty photographer Scott Olson.

The image, which was captured Aug. 30, has since gone viral, with many commenting on the cat’s resilience in the face of the storm. It’s been shared more than 65,000 times.

“All the photos I've seen of dogs and horses escaping the flooding, they look terrified. This cat just looks pissed — like he's going to write a sternly worded letter to his city councilor when he gets home." commented one Facebook user.