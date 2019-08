- A stray puppy is going viral because she appears to have a mustache made out of fur.

Hearts and Bones Rescue recently took the 5-week-old pup, her mom and her 10 siblings from Dallas Animal Services. They are now staying in foster homes in Dallas.

The rescue group posted photos of the family on its Instagram account and viewers quickly took notice of the little furball with the very distinct facial marking.

Hearts and Bones Rescue named the puppy Salvador Dolly, after the famous Spanish painter.

Eventually, she and her siblings will be taken to New York City to find forever homes.