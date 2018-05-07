Boy comes back to life before organs are donated

- A 13-year-old boy from Alabama is back home after a miraculous recovery from a traumatic injury.

Trenton McKinley was injured in a dune buggy accident two months ago and suffered seven skull fractures. He was declared dead for 15 minutes.

Doctors told his mother that if he pulled through he "would never be normal again."

"They told me the oxidation problems would be so bad to his brain, that he would be a vegetable if he even made it," Trenton’s mom told Fox 10 News.

The doctors said that Trenton's organs were perfect matches for five children. His mom signed the papers to have him disconnected from life support and to donate his organ.

But one day before the doctors pulled the plug he started to come around. He showed signs of brain activity and movement. Then he began breathing on his own.

Trenton eventually woke up and was able to speak to his mom in full sentences. He said he believes he was in Heaven while he was unconscious.

“I was walking down. It was more like an open field, walking straight. There’s no other explanation but God. There’s no other way that I could have come back. Even the doctors said,” he said.

He is still dealing with nerve pain and seizures but is back at home. He’s made strides far beyond what anyone expected.