Boiling hot water turns to snow in New Hampshire

- Boiling water was no match for the freezing temperatures in New Hampshire.

Adam Gill, a weather observer at the Mount Washington Observatory, took a kettle of boiling hot water and poured it out in sub zero temperatures with hurricane force winds. The weather was so cold that you can see the water turning into snow.

Weather observers on top of Mount Washington say temperatures hit a record for the day, reaching -34 degrees. The previous daily record of -31 degrees was set in 1933.