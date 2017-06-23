Calvert County sheriff's deputy plays basketball with young boy

- A deputy with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office made a young boy’s day when he stopped to play some basketball with him.

FOX 5 viewer Nicole Dorwart said Deputy Kamrhen Parks came by her house and shot some hoops with her 11-year-old son.

“He is the most compassionate, kind, all around great guy,” Dorwart wrote to FOX 5. “Deputy Parks is only 24 years old and ever since he was little he always wanted to be a police officer to help people.”

In the video, Parks can be seen playing a little game of one-on-one with the child.

“Community policing at its finest,” Dorwart is heard saying as she records the video.