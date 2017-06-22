New collection of 2017 emojis to be released soon

- Here's something you're going to love... or hate.



69 new emojis will be released pretty soon.







Zombies, mermaid, T-Rex, a woman wearing a Hijab, several food items and a variety of different skin tones to name a few.



The developer Unicode also said it's adding symbols from four languages you've probably never heard of.



Like Gondi a south-central Dravidian language in central India.



And Soyombo from Mongolia.



It's now up to software companies to build operating systems and apps to adopt the new line of emojis.

Here's the full list on Emojipedia.

