One bedroom Waco 'Fixer Upper' house selling for nearly $1 million

A one-bedroom, one-bathroom house in Waco is on sale for $950,000.

Why? The Shotgun House was featured on the television show Fixer Upper, in which couple Chip and Joanna Gaines renovates houses across Waco.

On season three, episode 12 of the show, Cameron and Jessie Bell buy the home for $24,000, spend $107,000 on renovations. Now the plan is to sell it for $950,000.

The listing of the 1,050 square foot home says the house is in a "GREAT location within walking distance to The Magnolia Market and the Silos and many local restaurants and shops. Just across the highway from McLane Stadium."

A buyer of the house would pay $904.76 per square foot.

Click the listing of the house for photos: https://www.briggsfreeman.com/property/2618128