Boy, 7, charged for urinating onto steaks on neighbor's grill

- Authorities in Maryland have charged a 7-year-old boy after they say he urinated on steaks a neighbor was grilling in his backyard.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy responded to a home on Hawthorn Way in Lexington Park on June 6 after the victim contacted them for a report of destruction of property.

The investigation found that the boy urinated off the roof of his home onto the victim’s grill and the incident was caught on camera by a witness, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 7-year-old boy was charged with one count of malicious destruction of property of $1,000.