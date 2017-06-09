British politician has awkward high-five fail

Video of a missed high-five by a British politician is making the rounds on social media.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was celebrating Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry's election win. The two hugged and pointed at each other with big smiles. Then he went for a high-five and she didn’t.

Corbyn’s hand landed in an awkward place – on Thornberry’s chest.

While unpopular with the mainstream press, Corbyn has appealed to young people with his promises to scrap university tuition fees and increase funding for schools and public health.

His party surpassed expectations during the election to secure 261 seats in Parliament, which is still short of a majority.

Thornberry serves as a senior adviser on foreign affairs. She easily won the election in a London constituency.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.