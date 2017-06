Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos next Tuesday for their "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion

The Golden State Warriors "stole" game 3 of the NBA Finals on the road Wednesday night, and in turn Taco Bell is letting customers "steal" a Doritos Locos Taco.

Taco Bell will be giving away the free tacos on Tuesday, June 13 between 2 and 6 p.m at participating locations

https://www.tacobell.com/locations.