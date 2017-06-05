Rare horse twins born in California

- It's rare for a horse to give birth to twins, but even more rare that they survive, and these twins are thriving!

The twins, a boy and a girl, have been named "Will" and "Grace." They were born at a ranch in Wilton, California.

Their breeder says they're not named after the popular TV show, but instead because of their personalities, their will to live and their grace as horses.

"An absolute miracle that they're here, they're healthy, most have to go to critical care, to the hospital, they've been able to stay at home, it's been constant care, but it's worth every minute of it," said Shari Burns, ranch owner.

Veterinarians are watching the twins closely to make sure they're developing properly.