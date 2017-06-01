McDonald's to use rainbow fry boxes at restaurants along Capital Pride parade route

- McDonald’s is celebrating D.C.’s LGBTQ community with new, limited-edition, rainbow fry boxes set to be used at several restaurants near the upcoming Capital Pride parade route.

"The rainbow fry boxes are a fun way to show our support of the LGBTQ community using one of McDonald’s most iconic and recognizable items; however, these fry boxes are 'small potatoes' in the grand scheme of our commitment to this community," said Cathy Martin, co-chair of the McDonald’s PRIDE Network and Vice President/General Manager of McDonald's Baltimore Washington Region. "We are proud to honor and celebrate the LGBTQ community, including our employees, customers and beyond, each and every day."

The new rainbow fry boxes will be available at three McDonald’s restaurants along the parade route: 1944 14th Street, NW; 1619 17th Street, NW; and 1916 M Street, NW.

McDonald’s will use the rainbow fry boxes from June 9 to June 11 – or while supplies last.

The company is a sponsor of Capital Pride, will sponsor the first-ever Capital Pride Block Party on June 10, and will have a float in the parade.

PARTICIPATING MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS

1944 14th Street, NW

1619 17th Street, NW

1916 M Street, NW

PARADE DETAILS:

Capital Pride Parade | Saturday, June 10th | 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

ONLINE:

http://www.capitalpride.org/events/parade-2017/

www.mcdonaldsdmv.com