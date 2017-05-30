Google list includes most common misspelled words in each state
To celebrate the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee this week in Washington D.C. Google released its list of the most common misspelled search words in each state.
Over the last 12 months, Texans have had the most trouble with the word “maintenance.” It was the same in Missouri.
Our neighbors to the north in Oklahoma couldn’t spell “patient” and people in Louisiana need help with “giraffe.” In New Mexico, the most common misspelled word searched on Google was “bananas.”
“Beautiful” was misspelled in five states and “pneumonia” in five other states. “Tomorrow” was spelled incorrectly in three states.
Meanwhile, people in Connecticut and West Virginia had the most trouble with the word “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”
Here’s the complete list:
- Alabama: pneumonia
- Alaska: schedule
- Arizona: tomorrow
- Arkansas: chihuahua
- California: beautiful
- Colorado: tomorrow
- Connecticut: supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
- Delaware: hallelujah
- Washington, D.C.: ninety
- Florida: receipt
- Georgia: gray
- Hawaii: people
- Idaho: quote
- Illinois: pneumonia
- Indiana: hallelujah
- Iowa: vacuum
- Kansas: diamond
- Kentucky: beautiful
- Louisiana: giraffe
- Maine: pneumonia
- Maryland: special
- Massachusetts: license
- Michigan: pneumonia
- Minnesota: beautiful
- Mississippi: nanny
- Missouri: maintenance
- Montana: surprise
- Nebraska: suspicious
- Nevada: available
- New Hampshire: difficult
- New Jersey: twelve
- New Mexico: bananas
- New York: beautiful
- North Carolina: angel
- North Dakota: dilemma
- Ohio: beautiful
- Oklahoma: patient
- Oregon: sense
- Pennsylvania: sauerkraut
- Rhode Island: liar
- South Carolina: chihuahua
- South Dakota: college
- Tennessee: chaos
- Texas: maintenance
- Utah: disease
- Vermont: Europe
- Virginia: delicious
- Washington: pneumonia
- West Virginia: supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
- Wisconsin: tomorrow
- Wyoming: priority
The Scripps National Spelling Bee got underway Tuesday morning with 291 well-read elementary and middle schoolers taking a written test. About 50 or so will advance to Wednesday’s preliminary rounds.
Last year, the bee extended the final rounds and made the championship words tougher in an attempt to avoid a third straight tie. But two spellers still ended up sharing the title. This year, the top spellers will take another written test that will be used as a tiebreaker if necessary.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.