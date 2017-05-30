Google list includes most common misspelled words in each state

To celebrate the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee this week in Washington D.C. Google released its list of the most common misspelled search words in each state.

Over the last 12 months, Texans have had the most trouble with the word “maintenance.” It was the same in Missouri.

Our neighbors to the north in Oklahoma couldn’t spell “patient” and people in Louisiana need help with “giraffe.” In New Mexico, the most common misspelled word searched on Google was “bananas.”

“Beautiful” was misspelled in five states and “pneumonia” in five other states. “Tomorrow” was spelled incorrectly in three states.

Meanwhile, people in Connecticut and West Virginia had the most trouble with the word “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”

Here’s the complete list:

Alabama: pneumonia

Alaska: schedule

Arizona: tomorrow

Arkansas: chihuahua

California: beautiful

Colorado: tomorrow

Connecticut: supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Delaware: hallelujah

Washington, D.C.: ninety

Florida: receipt

Georgia: gray

Hawaii: people

Idaho: quote

Illinois: pneumonia

Indiana: hallelujah

Iowa: vacuum

Kansas: diamond

Kentucky: beautiful

Louisiana: giraffe

Maine: pneumonia

Maryland: special

Massachusetts: license

Michigan: pneumonia

Minnesota: beautiful

Mississippi: nanny

Missouri: maintenance

Montana: surprise

Nebraska: suspicious

Nevada: available

New Hampshire: difficult

New Jersey: twelve

New Mexico: bananas

New York: beautiful

North Carolina: angel

North Dakota: dilemma

Ohio: beautiful

Oklahoma: patient

Oregon: sense

Pennsylvania: sauerkraut

Rhode Island: liar

South Carolina: chihuahua

South Dakota: college

Tennessee: chaos

Texas: maintenance

Utah: disease

Vermont: Europe

Virginia: delicious

Washington: pneumonia

West Virginia: supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Wisconsin: tomorrow

Wyoming: priority

The Scripps National Spelling Bee got underway Tuesday morning with 291 well-read elementary and middle schoolers taking a written test. About 50 or so will advance to Wednesday’s preliminary rounds.

Last year, the bee extended the final rounds and made the championship words tougher in an attempt to avoid a third straight tie. But two spellers still ended up sharing the title. This year, the top spellers will take another written test that will be used as a tiebreaker if necessary.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.