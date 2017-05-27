Child thrown from slide at new water park

- A 10-year-old boy was thrown from a waterslide at Dublin's new water park today.

The $43 million water park "The Wave" opened today, but two of the park's attractions closed after the boy was tossed off the slide, called The Emerald Plunge.

The slide drops riders 3 stories at an 80-degree angle before flattening out.

According to reports, no police or fire officials were called to the scene, and the boy walked away from the incident. His parents say they will seek medical attention for him on their own.

Park officials say they are reevaluating the slide, but say they followed the manufacturer's guidelines for the attraction, including height requirements.On Sunday, the park closed a third slide to reevaluate its safety.

The water park is 31,000 square feet and has three pools and a water playground.