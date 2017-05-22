Ga. teacher surprises student with cap and gown after he thought he wouldn't graduate

- Congratulations are in order for a Georgia high school student whose teacher surprised him with a cap and gown.

Jamias Howard, 19, graduated from Griffin High School on Saturday, which seemed like an unattainable goal a few weeks ago.

Howard wasn't able to make it to class his final semester due to unforeseen problems, but special education teacher Kimberly Wimbish didn't give up on him.

Wimbish would come every day after school to meet Howard and help him complete his school work. She made sure she helped any way she could.

On May 19, Wimbish surprised Howard with a cap and gown, and captured the amazing moment on her cell phone.

(Video Credit: Kimberly Wimbish)

In the Facebook video posted by Wimbush, Howard teared up while receiving his cap and gown, and Wimbish told him "I love you so much."

Howard graduated from Griffin High School at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Wimbish also started a GoFundMe page to raise money to hire a paraprofessional to assist him when he attends college or a technical school.